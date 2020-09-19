Two men arrested after car collides with three pedestrians

The Vauxhall Astra collided with three pedestrians outside the Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton

Two men have been arrested after a car collided with three pedestrians on Clacton seafront in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident happened in Marine Parade East shortly after 1.10am, Essex Police said.

A group of people were reported to have been fighting inside the Moon and Starfish pub, which then spilled outside into the street.

A black Vauxhall Astra then collided with three men at the junction with Colne Road.

Two of the victims were staff members of the pub and one was a member of the public.

Two of the pedestrians suffered leg injuries and the third suffered leg and elbow injuries.

After stopping a car in Hayes Road a short while later, police arrested 22-year-old man from Waterloo, London, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

A 22-year-old man from Clacton was also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The pair both remain in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 55 of Saturday, September 19.