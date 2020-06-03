E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two men arrested over theft of chainsaw

PUBLISHED: 15:49 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 03 June 2020

Two men have been arrested after police raided a car park in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two men have been arrested after police raided a car park in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft from a van after police attended an incident near to a car park.

The travellers had pitched up at a car park near the Grove, but have since left Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe travellers had pitched up at a car park near the Grove, but have since left Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police and East Suffolk Council staff attended the Grove Road car park in Felixstowe, near the Grove woodland area, on Tuesday afternoon.

Two men, aged 21 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle on Wednesday after a chainsaw was stolen from a Renault Master van in Maidstone Road the previous Saturday.

The pair were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they remain.

A search was conducted at the car park and stolen property, including power tools, a battery power pack and an air pistol, were recovered from a caravan.

Earlier this week, a group of travellers had pitched up at the Grove Road car park.

Police said they have now left the area after being given a notice to leave within 48 hours.

Topic Tags:

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

