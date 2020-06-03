Two men arrested over theft of chainsaw

Two men have been arrested after police raided a car park in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft from a van after police attended an incident near to a car park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The travellers had pitched up at a car park near the Grove, but have since left Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The travellers had pitched up at a car park near the Grove, but have since left Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police and East Suffolk Council staff attended the Grove Road car park in Felixstowe, near the Grove woodland area, on Tuesday afternoon.

Two men, aged 21 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle on Wednesday after a chainsaw was stolen from a Renault Master van in Maidstone Road the previous Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

The pair were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they remain.

A search was conducted at the car park and stolen property, including power tools, a battery power pack and an air pistol, were recovered from a caravan.

Earlier this week, a group of travellers had pitched up at the Grove Road car park.

Police said they have now left the area after being given a notice to leave within 48 hours.

MORE: Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot