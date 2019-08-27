E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Pub worker threatened with screwdriver in aggravated burglary

27 August, 2019 - 12:36
Two men broke into the Robin Hood pub in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two men broke into a pub and threatened a member of staff with a screwdriver before fleeing with cash.

Police are investigating the aggravated burglary, which happened shortly after midnight today at The Robin Hood pub in London Road, Clacton.

A woman working at the pub was threatened with a screwdriver before the two men made off with a sum of cash between three or four figures.

One of the men has been described as black, in his mid-20s, slim, 5ft 8in tall, wearing a grey and black hooded top with the hood up, and black tracksuit trousers.

The second man has been described as white, in his mid-20s, larger in build, with brown hair and wearing a blue baseball cap with a blue logo on. He also wore a hooded top with the hood down, and tracksuit trousers.

Anyone who saw anything, recognises the description of these men, have CCTV or dash cam footage, or has any other information, can call Essex Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/137126/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

