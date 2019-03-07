Sunshine and Showers

Two men charged following assault at Wetherspoons pub in Colchester

07 March, 2019 - 13:17
Two men have been charged following reports of an assault at the Playhouse in Colchester Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Two men in their 40s from Colchester have been charged following reports of an assault in a popular Colchester pub.

A spokesman for Essex Police said police were called to reports of a disturbance in the Playhouse Wetherspoons pub, in St John’s Street, just after 5.50pm on Wednesday, January 2.

A 43-year-old man has now been charged with assault by beating and a public order offence.

A second 43-year-old man has been charged with a racially aggravated public order offence.

Both men are set to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on April 9.

