Two men have denied assault and affray charges relating to an incident in Haverhill.

Romario Robinson, 25, of Bolton Road, London, and Harry Shakespeare, 29, of Somerset Court, Haverhill, appeared in person at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, with Robinson facing three offences and Shakespeare charged with two.

Both Robinson and Shakespeare are charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) on a man on August 5, 2018, and affray in connection with the same incident.

Robinson is also charged with inflicting actual bodily harm (ABH) to another man in the same incident.

Robinson and Shakespeare pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Emma Peters told the pair that a pre-trial review would take place on October 12 ahead of their trial at Ipswich Crown Court, which has been placed on a two-week warned list for November 2.