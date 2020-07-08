E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pair deny assault and affray charges following Haverhill incident

08 July, 2020 - 05:30
Romario Robinson and Harry Shakespeare denied assault and affray charges at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Romario Robinson and Harry Shakespeare denied assault and affray charges at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Two men have denied assault and affray charges relating to an incident in Haverhill.

Romario Robinson, 25, of Bolton Road, London, and Harry Shakespeare, 29, of Somerset Court, Haverhill, appeared in person at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, with Robinson facing three offences and Shakespeare charged with two.

You may also want to watch:

Both Robinson and Shakespeare are charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) on a man on August 5, 2018, and affray in connection with the same incident.

Robinson is also charged with inflicting actual bodily harm (ABH) to another man in the same incident.

Robinson and Shakespeare pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Emma Peters told the pair that a pre-trial review would take place on October 12 ahead of their trial at Ipswich Crown Court, which has been placed on a two-week warned list for November 2.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘They saved my life’ – Coronavirus survivor on life-threatening battle

Paul Godfrey donated a huge care package to Colchester Hospital where he battled coronavirus in intensive care. Picture: PAUL GODFREY

Pair deny assault and affray charges following Haverhill incident

Romario Robinson and Harry Shakespeare denied assault and affray charges at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

More than 20,000 antibody tests carried out in Suffolk and Essex

More than 20,000 antibody tests have been carried out by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Construction begins on town’s landmark scheme

John Breheny, chairman of Breheny, with Councillor Theresa Higgins, Portfolio Holder for Commercial Services Picture: CCHL

Former Labour MP pleads guilty to possessing indecent child movie

Eric Joyce outside Ipswich Crown Court Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA