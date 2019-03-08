Young woman allegedly raped after birthday night out, court hears

Two men allegedly raped a young woman after meeting her on a night out in Newmarket as she celebrated her birthday, a court heard.

The trial of Patrick Thompson, 24 of Collinson Avenue, Middlesbrough, and Brunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, began at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

The victim was out in Newmarket celebrating on April 6, 2017, with a group of friends when she first met the men, the jury heard.

The friends were drinking at the Golden Lion pub when the two men joined the group "from time to time" during the evening.

The celebrations then moved onto the nearby Waggon and Horses pub around midnight before Thompson led the victim away to a bed and breakfast in Newmarket where Tajima and him were staying.

It was at the town B&B that Thompson allegedly raped the victim.

As the pair stood outside the B&B after the alleged rape, Tajima then returned to the B&B and asked Thompson "Can I pipe her?", the court heard.

Thompson then left and Tajima proceeded to take the victim back into the B&B to rape her, it is alleged.

Thompson is facing one charge of rape, while Tajima is facing four counts of rape. Wayne Cleaver, prosecuting, said: "The prosecution says there was a sense of entitlement that the victim was there for the taking.

"She tried to push Thompson away and she told Tajima she did not want to do it.

"It was unexpected, unwanted and without her consent."

The court heard how the victim's friends went looking for her but when they couldn't find her, they returned to her house to wait for her.

She arrived back home at 2.14am on April 7 and was "disheveled and distressed", the jury heard.

The victim was able to tell police what happened and both men were located and subsequently arrested.

In police interview, Thompson agreed he had sex with the victim but denied rape and claimed it was consensual.

Tajima also admitted having sex with the woman. He also claimed it was consensual. The trial continues.