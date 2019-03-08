E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man tells court alleged rape victim was 'happy and content' to have sex with him

PUBLISHED: 16:09 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 28 October 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man accused of raping a young woman he met on a night out in Newmarket told a jury the alleged victim was "happy and content" to have sex with him.

Two men are standing trial over the alleged rape of a woman in Newmarket Picture: ARCHANTTwo men are standing trial over the alleged rape of a woman in Newmarket Picture: ARCHANT

Patrick Thompson, 24, of Collinson Avenue, Middlesbrough, took the stand at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday as his defence began.

Thompson is facing one charge of rape, while co-defendant Brunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, has been charged with four counts of rape.

Thompson is alleged to have raped the woman at a bed and breakfast (B&B) in Newmarket where he and Tajima were staying following the night out, the court previously heard.

Thompson then left the B&B and Tajima is alleged to have raped the young woman, who was out celebrating her birthday, at the same B&B.

The two men, who were in Suffolk working for the same cable pulling company, first met the alleged victim at the Golden Lion pub on April 6, 2017, when she was out with a group of friends.

The pair joined the group and were invited to go with them when the celebrations moved to the nearby Waggon and Horses pub, the court heard.

Thompson said the alleged victim approached him while he was sat on his own at the Golden Lion when Tajima had gone to the toilet.

MORE: Young woman allegedly raped after birthday night out, court hears

Giving evidence, Thompson said: "She said 'You look like you're lonely'. Then she asked if she could sit with us. She got her friends and sat on our table.

"The conversation was about my life and who I was. It seemed like she really wanted to get to know me."

At the Waggon and Horses, Thompson said he shared "more than one kiss" with the alleged victim.

Thompson described "snogging" the woman and said she was "coming across really flirty."

Thompson told the jury the alleged victim sat on his knee and whispered in his ear that she wanted to go back to his hotel or "words to that effect".

Asked by defence barrister Joanne Eley why he thought she said that, Thompson replied: "Because she wanted to obviously have sex."

Thompson told the court he had consensual sex with the woman but was interrupted by a phonecall from Tajima and stopped to take the call.

Miss Eley then asked: "Did she seem happy? Did she seem content to have sex with you?"

Thompson replied: "Yes."

Both Thompson and Tajima deny raping the woman and say the sex was consensual.

The trial continues.

Most Read

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

North Stander: Back to basics wins the day – the time has come for Lambert to stop the rotation policy

Flynn Downes was back and playing a key role in Town's win at Southend Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘Our world was torn apart’ - eight-year-old’s brave fight against illness which will cut short her life

Freya Burnside was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just three months old. Picture: ANNA LIPSKA/PHOTOS BY ANNA

Air ambulance responds after man suffers fall

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to Bungay. Photo: EAAA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

North Stander: Back to basics wins the day – the time has come for Lambert to stop the rotation policy

Flynn Downes was back and playing a key role in Town's win at Southend Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘Our world was torn apart’ - eight-year-old’s brave fight against illness which will cut short her life

Freya Burnside was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just three months old. Picture: ANNA LIPSKA/PHOTOS BY ANNA

Air ambulance responds after man suffers fall

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to Bungay. Photo: EAAA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Missing man found after police search

Police thanked the public for their help in locating Jonathon Swart after he went missing in the early hours of Saturday October 26. (stock photo)

‘I suddenly thought about how surreal the whole situation is’ - Town fan stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official at Southend

Kane Vincent-Young goes off injured in the second half on Saturday at Southend - Town fan Jonathan Smith stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

On the frontline: A day in the life of a police response officer

PC Dan Low helped us capture a day in the life of a police response officer Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Tractor Girls cruise through in FA Cup by crushing Canaries

Eloise King celebrates Town Women's derby day win against Norwich City in the FA Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists