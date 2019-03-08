Partly Cloudy

Man left with permanent scars after being assaulted with metal sign

PUBLISHED: 18:21 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 17 June 2019

The incident took place outside the Betfred store in Valley Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man has been left with deep cuts to his head after being assaulted in Newmarket over the weekend.

The assault took place on on Valley Way on Saturday, June 15 at 9.30pm.

A 21-year-old man and 35-year-old man were assaulted outside the Betfred betting shop, by two males who punched and kicked them.

During the incident a metal sign was also used to hit the 21-year-old victim - he sustained deep cuts to the head and face area. It is believed the injuries will leave permanent scarring.

The other man, aged 35, sustained minor cuts to the head, after being injured with a screwdriver.

It is believed there were four males in the group.

A woman who was driving past saw the incident and told them to stop which they did and the group then fled the scene.

Officers have released a description of the men who assaulted the victims.

One male is described as white, aged in his late 20s to late 30s, about six foot, two inches tall, and is described as of an athletic build. He was wearing a black and red checked top with a hood, and light blue jeans, and was wearing gloves.

The second male was described as white, tall and of athletic build and wearing an yellow and black jacket and had gloves on.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "Enquiries are on-going into the incident which police are treating as an unprovoked assault."

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anybody who saw any suspicious activity in relation to the incident to get in touch.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID by providing an online update via the constabulary website quoting crime number 37/34491/19 or phone police on 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Losing my No.7 shirt’.... Teddy Bishop reveals all in the new Kings of Anglia magazine

Teddy Bishop - big interview in Kings of Anglia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

