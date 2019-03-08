Man left with permanent scars after being assaulted with metal sign

A man has been left with deep cuts to his head after being assaulted in Newmarket over the weekend.

The assault took place on on Valley Way on Saturday, June 15 at 9.30pm.

A 21-year-old man and 35-year-old man were assaulted outside the Betfred betting shop, by two males who punched and kicked them.

During the incident a metal sign was also used to hit the 21-year-old victim - he sustained deep cuts to the head and face area. It is believed the injuries will leave permanent scarring.

The other man, aged 35, sustained minor cuts to the head, after being injured with a screwdriver.

It is believed there were four males in the group.

A woman who was driving past saw the incident and told them to stop which they did and the group then fled the scene.

Officers have released a description of the men who assaulted the victims.

One male is described as white, aged in his late 20s to late 30s, about six foot, two inches tall, and is described as of an athletic build. He was wearing a black and red checked top with a hood, and light blue jeans, and was wearing gloves.

The second male was described as white, tall and of athletic build and wearing an yellow and black jacket and had gloves on.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "Enquiries are on-going into the incident which police are treating as an unprovoked assault."

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anybody who saw any suspicious activity in relation to the incident to get in touch.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID by providing an online update via the constabulary website quoting crime number 37/34491/19 or phone police on 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.