E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pair jailed after ‘completely unprovoked’ glass bottle attack at skate park

PUBLISHED: 17:07 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 10 August 2020

Darryl Rolfe (left) and Rhys Welham were jailed for the attack at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Darryl Rolfe (left) and Rhys Welham were jailed for the attack at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police

Two men have been jailed after a shard of glass was used to inflict “life-changing” facial injuries to a man in an unprovoked attack at a Colchester skate park.

Darryl Rolfe, who was sentenced to three years for the attack Picture: ESSEX POLICEDarryl Rolfe, who was sentenced to three years for the attack Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Darryl Rolfe, 29, of Viscount Drive, Colchester, and Rhys Welham, 26, of Hazelton Road, Colchester, each received three-year sentences at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday, August 6 for wounding with intent after admitting the offences.

On Friday, October 11, last year, a man and his friend were watching films at a skate park in Cowdray Avenue when they were approached by Rolfe and Welham, who were shouting at the pair, the court heard.

One of the men grabbed an empty glass bottle from the floor and smashed it against one of the obstacles.

The victim was then threatened with a shard of glass before receiving severe cuts to the left side of face, which narrowly missed his eye.

Rhys Welham, who was also jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICERhys Welham, who was also jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The victim and his friend managed to escape and sought help in McDonald’s ahead of paramedics and police arriving.

The victim received 28 stitches for the wound at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

You may also want to watch:

Both Rolfe and Welham were identified from video footage of the attack and they were located and arrested four days later by officers.

DC Andy Young, of Colchester CID, who was the investigating officer in the case, said it was “completely unprovoked attack” and the level of aggression and violence used in the incident was caught on video.

He said: “The victim was innocently enjoying the company of his friend when they were both approached by Rolfe and Welham.

“One of the defendants used a shard of glass to subject a man to serious, life-changing facial injuries, while the other encouraged his actions.

“This completely unprovoked attack was caught on video, showing the level of aggression and violence used.”

He added: “The video, the severity of the injuries and the fact the attack took place in a skate park used by many people were all aggravating features in the judge’s sentencing and summary.

“Rolfe and Welham will now spend time locked in a prison cell for their actions.”

Judge Patricia Lynch sentenced Rolfe and Welham each to three years imprisonment for the attack.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services are responding to a chemical leak at the indoor swimming pool at Carlton Meres Holiday Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 10 most eye-catching League One summer signings so far

**EMBARGOED UNTIL - 2200 SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020** Zain Westbrooke during the Trophy Presentation at Ryton training ground, Coventry.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services are responding to a chemical leak at the indoor swimming pool at Carlton Meres Holiday Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 10 most eye-catching League One summer signings so far

**EMBARGOED UNTIL - 2200 SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020** Zain Westbrooke during the Trophy Presentation at Ryton training ground, Coventry.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services are responding to a chemical leak at the indoor swimming pool at Carlton Meres Holiday Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies in the water near Clacton Pier

A man in his 60s has died after an incident in the waters off the coast of Clacton-on-SeaPicture: RYAN STACEY

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Film Theatre announces exciting new programme for reopening

Daniel Champion and Neil McGlone outside the IFT inside Ipswich Corn Exchange Photo: Daniel Champion

Magical night - Busted’s concert at Christchurch Park in 2004 features in Days Gone By

Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR