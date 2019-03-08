E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two men dead after Suffolk crash

PUBLISHED: 14:35 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 03 September 2019

Two men have died following a crash in Newmarket Picture: ARCHANT

Two men have died after a crash in Newmarket, police have confirmed.

Officers were called just before 2.50am this morning to reports a vehicle had been discovered in a ditch on Dullingham Road - near to the railway line.

On arrival, police found that the vehicle - a purple Volvo S40 - appeared to have collided with a tree and was sitting almost vertically in the ditch.

Two men were found dead inside the vehicle. Police said their next of kin have been informed.

Fire and ambulance crews were also in attendance at the scene and the road remains closed while a crash investigation takes place.

Any witnesses, or anyone who believes they may have seen a car matching the description above driving in the Newmarket area either last night, or in the early hours of this morning, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 36 of September 3.

