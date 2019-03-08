E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two men killed in crash were aged in 20s and from Newmarket area

PUBLISHED: 16:06 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 04 September 2019

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two men killed after an early morning crash in Suffolk yesterday were aged in their 20s and from the Newmarket area, police have confirmed.

Police were called just before 2.50am on Tuesday to reports a vehicle had been discovered in a ditch on Dullingham Road, Newmarket, near the railway line.

On arrival, officers found that the vehicle - a purple Volvo S40 - appeared to have collided with a tree and was sitting almost vertically in the ditch.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service also attended but the two men were found dead inside the vehicle.

Today, Suffolk police confirmed the victims were both aged in their 20s and from the Newmarket area.

MORE: Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash means that 21 people have now been killed in a total of 20 fatal crashes on Suffolk's roads in 2019.

This is already a 16% increase on the number of fatalities in the whole of last year.

In 2018, a total of 18 people died in 17 fatal crashes on the county's roads.

Any witnesses, or anyone who believes they may have seen a car matching the description driving in the Newmarket area either on Monday night, or early on Tuesday morning, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 36 of September 3.

