Man arrested following mass brawl in Braintree - but two men still sought by police

Mickey McDonagh (left) and Leon Moran (right) are still wanted in connection to a brawl in Braintree Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police in Essex are no longer looking for Tommy Gilbert, who they wished to speak with in connection to a brawl in Braintree which left a man with life-changing injuries.

The fight, which left a man with stab wounds to the hand, took place in Market Place at around 5.20pm on Saturday, January 5.

A 20-year-old man from Braintree was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence on Wednesday, February 27.

He has since been released under investigation.

Police are still appealing for two men to come forward who they would like to speak with in connection to the fight.

Mikey McDonagh, 22, who has links to London but may also be in the local area, is described as of a larger build, with dark brown hair and is 5ft 6ins tall.

Leroy Moran, 21, who is also believed to be in the Braintree area, is of a medium build with curly brown hair.

Five arrests were made soon after the disturbance, including two men from Braintree, aged 19 and 50, and two men from Chelmsford, aged 22 and aged 51.

The 19-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of affray, has been released on bail until Thursday, April 4.

The 22-year-old man, from Chelmsford, and 50-year-old man, from Braintree, also arrested on suspicion of affray, have been released on bail until Friday, April 5.

The 51-year-old man from Chelmsford has been released without charge.

A 19-year-old man, arrested on February 23 on suspicion of public order offences, has been released on bail until March 19.