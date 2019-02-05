Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two due in court after being charged in connection with Essex burglaries

05 February, 2019 - 07:54
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Two men have been charged in connection with three burglaries across Essex and are due to appear in court at the end of the month.

Jack Lannen, 18, and Daryl Flanagan, 35, were charged in connection with burglaries in Felsted, Wimbish and Braintree between January 11-24.

Lannen, of Warren Road, Halstead, and Flanagan, of Lancaster Avenue, Watton, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 30.

Both were remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, February 27.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Victim of light aircraft crash named locally

Police at Belchamp Walter, which is close to Sudbury on the Suffolk/Essex border Picture: PAUL GEATER

HMV is saved from the brink of collapse

HMV Ipswich Picture: Jessica Hill

Man arrested after knifepoint robberies in Colchester

A man has been arrested following a series of robberies in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Help for first-time buyers as Ipswich Building Society launches low-deposit deals

Richard Norrington, CEO of Ipswich Building Society, outside the flagship Mutual House branch in the town. Picture: WARREN PAGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists