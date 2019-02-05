Two due in court after being charged in connection with Essex burglaries

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Two men have been charged in connection with three burglaries across Essex and are due to appear in court at the end of the month.

Jack Lannen, 18, and Daryl Flanagan, 35, were charged in connection with burglaries in Felsted, Wimbish and Braintree between January 11-24.

Lannen, of Warren Road, Halstead, and Flanagan, of Lancaster Avenue, Watton, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 30.

Both were remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, February 27.