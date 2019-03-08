Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two men admit carrying out burglaries across Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 18:42 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:42 12 June 2019

Two men have admitted to a number of break-ins across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two men have admitted to a number of break-ins across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two men have admitted in court to carrying out 39 burglaries across Suffolk and Essex.

The break-ins took place between December 9, 2016 and January 26, 2017 in locations including Colchester, Ipswich, Witham, Felixstowe and Lawford.

A number of properties in the same area were targeted within a matters of hours of each other.

During their investigations police concluded that the events were linked.

James Preston, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested on February 1, 2017 on the A12 in Suffolk. Steven Patmore, 25, of Mersea Road in Colchester was arrest on January 26.

Both men were later charged with conspiracy to burgle.

You may also want to watch:

Preston was also charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest in relation to a burglary in Wivenhoe on December 13. 2016.

Police also arrested and charged Patmore's mother, Nicola, his brother Dwayne and his sister Marlie.

Preston and Steven Patmore admitted to all the charges against them.

Preston admitted to being involved in 26 of the break-ins and Patmore 31.

Nicola Patmore, 45 of Rosemary Road, Clacton admitted receiving stolen goods. Marlie Patmore, 24, of Bardfield Road, Colchester and 22-year-old Dwayne Patmore, also of Rosemary Road, Clacton, admitted to handling stolen goods,

No evidence was offered against a 26-year-old woman who had also been arrested and charged.

All five are due to be sentenced at the same court on July 4.

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Council forced to apologise to deafblind couple after ombudsman review

Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

Car with L-plates on crashes through front of Currys PC World

A car has crashed into the front of PC World in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Obituary: Rosie Hope − our ‘Mrs Christmas’, who has died at 80

Rosie and Michael on a trip to the Taj Mahal, in about 2000 Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Glemsford 101 homes plan gains 429 objections

The land to the west of Low Street in Glemsford where a planning application has been submitted for 101 homes and 35 retirement apartments. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

First look inside Tub and Cone – Colchester’s new dessert lounge

The Tub and Cone will open later this month in Colchester. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists