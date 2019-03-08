Two men admit carrying out burglaries across Suffolk and Essex

Two men have admitted in court to carrying out 39 burglaries across Suffolk and Essex.

The break-ins took place between December 9, 2016 and January 26, 2017 in locations including Colchester, Ipswich, Witham, Felixstowe and Lawford.

A number of properties in the same area were targeted within a matters of hours of each other.

During their investigations police concluded that the events were linked.

James Preston, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested on February 1, 2017 on the A12 in Suffolk. Steven Patmore, 25, of Mersea Road in Colchester was arrest on January 26.

Both men were later charged with conspiracy to burgle.

Preston was also charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest in relation to a burglary in Wivenhoe on December 13. 2016.

Police also arrested and charged Patmore's mother, Nicola, his brother Dwayne and his sister Marlie.

Preston and Steven Patmore admitted to all the charges against them.

Preston admitted to being involved in 26 of the break-ins and Patmore 31.

Nicola Patmore, 45 of Rosemary Road, Clacton admitted receiving stolen goods. Marlie Patmore, 24, of Bardfield Road, Colchester and 22-year-old Dwayne Patmore, also of Rosemary Road, Clacton, admitted to handling stolen goods,

No evidence was offered against a 26-year-old woman who had also been arrested and charged.

All five are due to be sentenced at the same court on July 4.