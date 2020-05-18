Two more people die at West Suffolk Hospital after catching coronavirus

Another two patients have died at West Suffolk Hospital after catching coronavirus - while another 160 people nationally have died in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

As of 5pm on Sunday, May 17, there have been 34,769 people in the UK who have lost their lives after testing positive for the illness.

Another 2,684 positive cases of the virus have been recorded as of 9am this morning, while a daily total of 67,409 people were tested.

The government has now administered 1,887,051 tests and found 246,406 people to have tested positive.

Foreign secretary and first secretary of state Dominic Raab led the daily briefing and spoke about the need to avoid a second wave of infections as lockdown measures are eased.

Speaking in the House of Commons earlier today, health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock revealed everyone over the age of five with Covid-19 symptoms can now be tested.

The symptoms have recently been expanded to include loss of taste or smell and the new age limit will drastically increase the number of people who can get tested.

Mr Hancock said 21,000 contact tracers – inlcuding 7,500 healthcare professionals – have been recruited in England to track those who have come into contact with infected people.

The NHS app has been successfully piloted and is expected to be rolled out in mid May.

