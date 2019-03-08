Two arrests made in Jaywick murder investigation

Police have made two arrests in connection with the death of Andrew Bloomfield, 58, who was found dead at an address in in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW Archant

Two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Andrew Bloomfield in Jaywick.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 42-year-old man, of no fixed address, and a 58-year-old woman, from Baldock, were arrested today, Friday July 26, in Baldock.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, the man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police are no longer looking for Ian Woolcomb who they wished to speak with in connection to the investigation.

Mr Bloomfield, 58, died at an address in Hillman Avenue in Jaywick on Friday, July 12.

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly after 12.40pm after receiving reports a man had been found dead.

His death was initially being treated as unexplained but a murder investigation was launched following a post mortem.

It had established the provisional cause of death was a head injury.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Julie Gowen, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "As part of the investigation, we are looking into reports that there had been a previous argument at the property.

"At this stage, we are keen to speak to anyone with any information, or was in the area and saw or heard anything between 6.30pm on Thursday 11 July and 6.30pm on Friday July 12.

"Any information, however small, could be vital to our enquiries.

"I am grateful to members of the Jaywick community for their help so far while we piece together what happened so we can find answers for the victim's family."

A 44-year-old woman from Clacton was previously arrested on suspicion of assault, and later re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

She was released on conditional bail until Wednesday, August 7 while police continue their enquiries.

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the charity's anonymous online form here.