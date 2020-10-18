E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two hurt in three vehicle crash on country road

PUBLISHED: 14:47 18 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 18 October 2020

Two people have been injured in a crash involving three vehicles on the A143 at Stanton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people have been injured in a crash involving three vehicles on the A143 at Stanton.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at the junction with Hepworth Road at 1.48pm today (Sunday, October 18) after reports that three vehicles had been involved in a crash.

Two crews of firefighters were also called to the scene.

Two people were hurt in the crash but their injuries are not thought to be serious at this time.

The road has been blocked in both directions but is expected to reopen shortly.

