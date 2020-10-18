Two hurt in three vehicle crash on country road

Two people have been injured in a crash involving three vehicles on the A143 at Stanton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two people have been injured in a crash involving three vehicles on the A143 at Stanton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at the junction with Hepworth Road at 1.48pm today (Sunday, October 18) after reports that three vehicles had been involved in a crash.

Two crews of firefighters were also called to the scene.

Two people were hurt in the crash but their injuries are not thought to be serious at this time.

The road has been blocked in both directions but is expected to reopen shortly.