Pair arrested in connection to murder of Joe Pooley are rebailed

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: Suffolk police Archant

Two people arrested in connection to the murder of 22-year-old Joe Pooley from Ipswich have been rebailed by police.

Mr Pooley’s body was found by a dog walker at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13, in the River Gipping, near Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich.

A post mortem examination revealed the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Suffolk police launched a murder investigation soon after the discovery of the body leading to the arrest of a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

The pair were later released under investigation and answered police bail yesterday, Sunday November 4. They have now been rebailed until January 3 next year. A 28-year-old woman who was also arrested on suspicion of murder remains under investigation while the investigation continues.