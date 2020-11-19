Couple arrested in connection with ‘dine and dash’ incidents released under investigation

The Swan Inn at Monks Eleigh Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Two people arrested in connection with a series of incidents where offenders made off without paying from restaurants and pubs in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex have been released under investigation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 45-year-old man from Hadleigh and a 43-year-old woman from Sudbury were arrested in Ipswich on Wednesday November 18 on suspicion of making off without payment.

They were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

It follows a series of reported incidents at various locations including:

• Hintlesham Hall in Hintlesham on 9 August

You may also want to watch:

• The George at Hintlesham on 24 August 2020

• The Waterfront Bistro on Key Street in Ipswich on 2 September

• The Marquis of Cornwallis, Upper Street in Layham on 10 September meals ordered to the value of £197 without paying.

• The Swan Inn, The Street, Monks Eleigh in late October.

Two cases were reported in Norfolk at the Bird In Hand Pub in Wreningham on July 19 2020 and the Sugar Beat Public House in Bracon Ash on July 20.

One case was also reported in Essex on August 23 at the Barn Brasserie on Brook Road in Colchester where a meal worth £146 was not paid for.