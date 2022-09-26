Two police officers remain in hospital in serious condition after crash
- Credit: Google Maps
Two police officers remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition after their police car crashed while responding to a 999 call.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to a two-vehicle crash involving a grey BMW X5 and a white Peugeot 308 marked police car on the B1112 between Eriswell and Lakenheath at about 1.20am yesterday (Sunday, September 25).
Officers say an investigation into the incident is ongoing, with the officers and their families being supported by police colleagues.
Initial enquiries have determined the police car involved was responding to an emergency call on blue lights and was not involved in a pursuit.
The driver of the BMW, a 27-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.
He was initially taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution, before being transported to Bury St Edmunds police station for questioning.
He has now been released on bail until Friday, October 21, pending further enquiries.
Following the crash, the B1112 was closed in both directions to allow for an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and recovery of vehicles to take place, reopening at around 6pm yesterday evening.
Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of the incident and officers are appealing for any witnesses, especially anyone who may have seen either vehicle before the collision.
Officers are asking any motorists driving in the area at the time with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference 37/61630/22.