Two royal Suffolk Punches featured at Framlingham Horse Show

Gallery

Organiser, Nathan Nobbs, said "everyone seemed to have a lovely day" - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Framlingham Horse Show featured 20 Suffolk Punches, including two owned by Princess Anne, in its first year back after Covid.

The Framlingham Horse Show was staged at Castle Meadow - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The event, which took place on Saturday, July 16, featured a wide variety of displays in front of large crowds, all with a backdrop of Framlingham Castle.

"It went very well", said the show's organiser, Nathan Nobbs.

The show featured 20 Suffolk Punches, including two owned by Princess Anne - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"With it being the first one back in almost three years, we had to think of ways to relaunch it.

"But we had lots of spectators and everyone seemed to have a lovely day."

There was a range of classes and events for people to enjoy at Framlingham Horse Show - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The line-up included the 20 Suffolk Punches, the Easton Hamilton Bloodhounds, an exercise drive from 13 carriages and a side saddle display.

The line-up included the Easton Hamilton Bloodhounds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"After such a long break, it felt more like a trial year", said Nathan.

"Next year, we hope to build on it and add a few more displays in again.

Nathan also said he hoped to build on the show next year with "a few more displays" - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"But I'm very pleased with today - it went really well."

The Easton bloodhounds are put through their paces - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Easton bloodhounds. The Framlingham Horse Show was a big success as people flocked to be entertained PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond



