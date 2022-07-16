Gallery
Two royal Suffolk Punches featured at Framlingham Horse Show
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Framlingham Horse Show featured 20 Suffolk Punches, including two owned by Princess Anne, in its first year back after Covid.
The event, which took place on Saturday, July 16, featured a wide variety of displays in front of large crowds, all with a backdrop of Framlingham Castle.
"It went very well", said the show's organiser, Nathan Nobbs.
"With it being the first one back in almost three years, we had to think of ways to relaunch it.
"But we had lots of spectators and everyone seemed to have a lovely day."
The line-up included the 20 Suffolk Punches, the Easton Hamilton Bloodhounds, an exercise drive from 13 carriages and a side saddle display.
"After such a long break, it felt more like a trial year", said Nathan.
"Next year, we hope to build on it and add a few more displays in again.
"But I'm very pleased with today - it went really well."