Barn fire suspected as arson by police

PUBLISHED: 10:38 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 18 April 2019

Fire crews are battling a barn blaze in Ilketshall St Margaret PIcture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire crews are battling a barn blaze in Ilketshall St Margaret PIcture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Two separate fires at the same property are being treated as arson by police.

Emergency services were called to Shadow Barn Lane in Ilketshall St Margaret, near Bungay on April 10 at 7.30pm .

According to the fire service, the rear wall and a small section of the roof were on fire.

Just five days later on April 15, the emergency services were called again to the property at 8.05pm.

Fire fighters tackled the blaze at the farm where two derelict barns and two cars were on fire.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Constabulary, said: “The incidents are being treated as arson and police are looking into the possibility that the two separate incidents may be linked.

“Detectives would like to ask any witnesses, or anyone who might have any information about these incidents to come forward,” they said.

Anyone with any information are urged to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/21267/19.

