Police appeal for witnesses after two burglaries on same day

The burglaries happened in Bramford Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Investigations are underway following two burglaries in Ipswich, which are being linked by police.

The incidents happened on Bramford Lane yesterday and police are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area.

The first incident took place at a home between 10.15am and 1.15pm when the resident returned to find she had been burgled.

Thieves got in through a back dining room window which had been smashed.

A messy search of the home had taken place with drawers and cupboards opened and the contents turned out, and the shed in the back garden was also broken into. It is currently unclear what was stolen.

Officers are linking that incident to another on Bramford Lane, which happened on the same day.

Between 8.30am and 3.20pm entry was gained through a back UPVC door, which was smashed.

The thieves then reached through the smashed glass to open the door with the aid of the key on the inside.

A messy search also took place in all rooms within the home and, again, it is unknown at this stage what has been stolen.

Anyone who witnessed either incident or saw any suspicious activity during the times stated should contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/65538/18 for the first one and 37/65604/18 for the second.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org