Two Suffolk homes 30 miles apart struck by lightning
Two Suffolk properties have been struck by lightning as heavy rain and strong winds continue to batter the county.
Fire crews were called to a property in Priory Lane, Darsham at around 2.30pm today after reports a house had been struck by lightning.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said that no injuries had been reported.
In separate incident more than 30 miles away, firefighters from Sudbury and Hadleigh also attended a property in Monks Eleigh after reports a chimney had been struck by lightning.
Crews were called to the property in The Street just before 3pm today.
It is not yet clear if either property was damaged by the freak occurrence.
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was issued for the area by the Met Office.
The speed limit has also been reduced on the Orwell Bridge as a result of the strong winds and heavy rain.
