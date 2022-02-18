Two teenagers missing from south Suffolk

Lily from Sudbury and Jaydon from Glemsford, both 15, are missing. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Two teenagers have been reported missing from the Sudbury area.

Lily from Sudbury and Jaydon from Glemsford, both 15, were last seen at 8.40am yesterday, February 17.

It is believed they may be travelling to London together.

Lily is white, 5ft 3ins with shoulder-length red hair and Jaydon is white, 5ft 10in with short blond hair.

Both were last seen wearing school uniforms.

Officers are concerned for their welfare and are appealing for anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact police.

Anyone who believes they have seen either Lily or Jaydon or know where they are are asked to contact the duty sergeant at Sudbury Police Station on 101.