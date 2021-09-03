News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two people taken to hospital as crews tackle house fire

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:06 AM September 3, 2021   
Suffolk Fire and Rescue fire engine. File photo

Fire crews are currently dealing with a house fire in Lakenheath - Credit: Archant

Two people have been taken to hospital following a house fire in Lakenheath - with crews still on scene to contain the blaze. 

Four fire crews are currently at the scene of the fire off Station Road, in Lakenheath after being called at around 7.15am this morning, Friday, September 3. 

It is understood that everyone made it out of the property, with two casualties being taken to hospital. 

The extent of their injuries is not yet know.

Three main water jets are currently being used to tackle the fire which has affected the whole building. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Good progress is being made, and crews currently removing roof tiles to reach any hotspots."

Crews from Norfolk and Suffolk were called, with fire engines from as far afield as Methwold and Thetford tackling the blaze.

