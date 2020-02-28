Boy to appear in court charged with possessing a knife

A teenage boy is due to appear in court today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with burglaries, attempted burglaries and a knife-related disturbance in Clacton.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with two offences of burglary, one of attempted burglary, fraud, two offences of possessing a knife, possession of cannabis and affray.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court today.

It follows incidents between Wednesday, February 5 and Wednesday, February 26.

Another 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with an Essex Police investigation was charged with affray and possession of a knife. He is due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 26.

He previously attended Colchester Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 24.