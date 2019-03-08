Two trapped in car after crash on busy Suffolk road

Two people are trapped in a car on a busy road in Suffolk following a two vehicle crash.

The ambulance service were called to the scene of the incident, on the A1141 in Brent Eleigh near Lavenham, shortly before 4pm today.

Paramedics called the fire service requesting their help removing two people from one of the vehicles, which is up against a tree.

It is understood that paramedics are assessing the two occupants to work out the best way to safely remove them from the vehicle.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

There are three fire crews on scene, one from Hadleigh, one from Sudbury and one from Long Melford.

The road has not been fully closed but drivers are advised to be careful around the crash site, which is near the turn off to Little Waldingfield.