E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

A12 closed in both directions as emergency services deal with crash

PUBLISHED: 18:15 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:15 10 January 2020

Suffolk police and fire crews are at the scene of a collision on the A12 at Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police and fire crews are at the scene of a collision on the A12 at Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 is currently closed in both directions near Saxmundham as police and fire crews deal with the scene of a collision.

The collision between two cars happened near the Carlton Road turn off shortly before 5.15pm Friday, January 10.

Police have closed the road between Benhall and Kelsale, with traffic being diverted along the B1121 in both directions.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed those involved have suffered minor injuries.

Three fire engines from Woodbridge, Leiston and Saxmundham are also on the scene.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge – trains suspended

A lorry is lodged under Saxham railway bridge and trains between Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds are suspended. Picture: RICKY TARPLEY

A12 closed in both directions as emergency services deal with crash

Suffolk police and fire crews are at the scene of a collision on the A12 at Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police search for wanted Suffolk man Levi Hilden

Suffolk police are appealing for information to help trace wanted man Levi Hilden, who has connections to Ipswich, Great Yarmouth and Essex Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

End of an era as Suffolk butchers shuts after 160 years

A picture from 1923 with Henry Ruse(left) and member of staff Ambrose Jones.

Pre school celebrating a fourth successive ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted ranking

The staff and children at Little Tea Pots Pre-nursery school celebrating their fourth outstanding Ofsted Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists