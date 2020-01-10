A12 closed in both directions as emergency services deal with crash

Suffolk police and fire crews are at the scene of a collision on the A12 at Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 is currently closed in both directions near Saxmundham as police and fire crews deal with the scene of a collision.

The collision between two cars happened near the Carlton Road turn off shortly before 5.15pm Friday, January 10.

Police have closed the road between Benhall and Kelsale, with traffic being diverted along the B1121 in both directions.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed those involved have suffered minor injuries.

Three fire engines from Woodbridge, Leiston and Saxmundham are also on the scene.