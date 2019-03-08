Air ambulance called to serious collision in Red Lodge

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision in Red Lodge where a motorcyclist has been injured.

Police were called today at around 7.10am to a two-vehicle collision in Elms Road.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk Police, the motorcyclist has been injured and has been rushed to hospital by land ambulance.

An air ambulance has also been called to the scene.

A spokesman added: "The road has been closed at the junction with Freckenham. "An off-slip from the A11 has also been closed.

"These closures were put in place at around 7.45am and the off-slip was closed at 8pm."

Stay with us for updates on this breaking news story.