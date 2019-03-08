Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 28°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Air ambulance called to serious collision in Red Lodge

PUBLISHED: 08:49 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 26 July 2019

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collison in Elm Road, Red Lodge Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collison in Elm Road, Red Lodge Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision in Red Lodge where a motorcyclist has been injured.

Police were called today at around 7.10am to a two-vehicle collision in Elms Road.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk Police, the motorcyclist has been injured and has been rushed to hospital by land ambulance.

You may also want to watch:

An air ambulance has also been called to the scene.

A spokesman added: "The road has been closed at the junction with Freckenham. "An off-slip from the A11 has also been closed.

"These closures were put in place at around 7.45am and the off-slip was closed at 8pm."

Stay with us for updates on this breaking news story.

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Dramatic videos and pictures of last night’s thunderstorms in Suffolk

This talented photographer managed to capture lightning and a rainbow above Mersea Island Picture: SHAUN MILLS

‘A scandal’ – £31m spent on academy transfers included £550k to takeover failing Ipswich school

Paradigm Trust chief executive Bill Holledge at Ipswich Academy Picture: JASON NOBLE

Trains cancelled due to lightning strikes

Storms have caused problems on Greater Anglia trains, particularly the East Suffolk Line. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Air ambulance called to serious collision in Red Lodge

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collison in Elm Road, Red Lodge Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Suffolk MP Dan Poulter ready for early General Election in May 2020

Dr Dan Poulter expects to have to dust off his rosette for an election next spring. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists