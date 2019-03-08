Air ambulance called to serious collision in Red Lodge
PUBLISHED: 08:49 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 26 July 2019
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision in Red Lodge where a motorcyclist has been injured.
Police were called today at around 7.10am to a two-vehicle collision in Elms Road.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk Police, the motorcyclist has been injured and has been rushed to hospital by land ambulance.
An air ambulance has also been called to the scene.
A spokesman added: "The road has been closed at the junction with Freckenham. "An off-slip from the A11 has also been closed.
"These closures were put in place at around 7.45am and the off-slip was closed at 8pm."
Stay with us for updates on this breaking news story.