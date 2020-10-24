A12 partially closed after two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash has closed part of the A12 this morning.

The incident happened around 3am and the northbound exit slip road at junction 27 for the A133 Cymbeline Way in Colchester has been shut.

One lane on the main carriageway is also currently closed following the crash.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Drivers are being advised to plan ahead, and avoid the incident area if possible.