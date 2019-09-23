E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two homes plans face refusal over fears it would lead to dependency on cars

23 September, 2019 - 18:31
Plans for 25 homes on land south east of Wheatfields in Whatfield has been recomended for refusal Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Plans for 25 homes on land south east of Wheatfields in Whatfield has been recomended for refusal Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Two separate housing proposals in Whatfield have been recommended for refusal -over fears they would lead to a high level of car dependency from those living there.

Babergh District Council's planning committee are set to discuss plans for 25 homes on land south east of Wheatfields and 15 homes on land south of Naughton Road, on Wednesday, September 25.

The first application, brought by Mrs V and Mr R Riddleston, is for 23 two-storey homes and two bungalows, including eight affordable homes, on the southern fringe of the village.

A previous application at the same site, for 15 homes, was refused by the council in July 2015 on the grounds that the scale of the development would be disproportionate to the growth of the village.

Whatfield's Parish Council have objected to the new planning application, saying it includes more homes than the previously refused proposal, and that no change in policy has been made since then.

Planning officers added the positive impact the homes would have in terms of increasing housing supply in the area now carries less weight than in 2015, because Babergh can now demonstrate a five year housing supply.

The second proposal for 15 homes, including six for social housing, has been submitted by Notcutts Limited.

These have also faced objections from Whatfield Parish Council, which argues there is a lack of justification for housing demand locally, that the site's proposed new access from Naughton Road will cause road safety issues and that public transport is not viable and sustainable in the area.

The committee has been advised by officers to turn down both plans, in both cases saying the development would 'result in a high level of car dependency for future occupants."

In both cases, planning officers conclude the developments would cause 'demonstrable environmental harm' to the village.

The reports read: "The scale and location of the development would result in landscape harm, undermining the open character and rural setting of the village.

"For these reasons the proposal would cause demonstrable environmental harm and therefore does not constitute sustainable development."

Most Read

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Air ambulance called to High Street medical incident

An air ambulance has landed in Needham Market High Street following a medical incident Picture: EAAA

North Stander: But it’s so difficult NOT to get carried away!

Ipswich Town fans at Gillingham on Saturday. Picture Pagepix

Suffolk holidaymakers ‘gutted’ by collapse of Thomas Cook

A poignant notice on the front door of Thomas Cook in Stowmarket town centre following the collapse of the company Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Most Read

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Air ambulance called to High Street medical incident

An air ambulance has landed in Needham Market High Street following a medical incident Picture: EAAA

North Stander: But it’s so difficult NOT to get carried away!

Ipswich Town fans at Gillingham on Saturday. Picture Pagepix

Suffolk holidaymakers ‘gutted’ by collapse of Thomas Cook

A poignant notice on the front door of Thomas Cook in Stowmarket town centre following the collapse of the company Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New cameras should help protect Greater Anglia rail conductors

Greater Anglia conductor Nathan Long with one of the new cameras. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Suffolk holidaymakers ‘gutted’ by collapse of Thomas Cook

A poignant notice on the front door of Thomas Cook in Stowmarket town centre following the collapse of the company Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Two homes plans face refusal over fears it would lead to dependency on cars

Plans for 25 homes on land south east of Wheatfields in Whatfield has been recomended for refusal Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The Speedway Podcast: Chris Louis.... play-offs, underdogs, riders and those Poole Pirates!

Witches promoter Chris Louis with Pirates team manager Neil Middleditch Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Property surveyor ‘extremely excited’ after being chosen for top farming role

Cath Crowther, who is the new CLA East regional director Picture: BIDWELLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists