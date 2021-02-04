Lucky winners celebrate after scooping our 'Win Cash' £1,000 prizes
- Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Two lucky winners have each scooped £1,000 in the EADT and Ipswich Star's Win Cash competition.
More than 1,400 readers took part, collecting 12 tokens to enter. Our winners are EADT reader Christine Childs, of Otley, and Ipswich Star reader Jackie Durham, of Felixstowe.
Mrs Childs said: "I thought they were having me on when I heard I'd won - it's brilliant."
She said she was giving some of the money to her grown-up children, since they hadn't been able to get together over Christmas.
Mrs Childs added: "I'm hoping to spend the rest of the money on a get-together for us all in the garden when things are more normal."
You may also want to watch:
Mrs Durham said: "I was shocked to hear I'd won. It was a lovely surprise.
"I'm not sure what to spend the money on at the moment, but there are a couple of things we need for the home. I'm just thinking about it."
Most Read
- 1 'Gentle giant' Lavenham farmer dies aged 59 from brain tumour
- 2 'Incredibly rare' plants burst into life on busy industrial estate
- 3 Vacant car dealership sold to Co-op - but search for tenant continues
- 4 Prepare for disruption as four days of snow possible next week
- 5 Feature film and high end TV drama planning filming in Suffolk this year
- 6 Anger as drugs dumped near A12
- 7 Dog owner given £2.5k bill for allowing pet to foul on neighbour's property
- 8 Analysis: When will all over 50s be offered the Covid vaccine?
- 9 Pub to open built-in shop and become village's 'focal hub'
- 10 Why Sutton Hoo's iconic helmet was not in Netflix's The Dig film