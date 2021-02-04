News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Lucky winners celebrate after scooping our 'Win Cash' £1,000 prizes

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM February 4, 2021   
Jackie Durham is the winner of the £1000 competition. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jackie Durham is one of the winners of the £1000 competition - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two lucky winners have each scooped £1,000 in the EADT and Ipswich Star's Win Cash competition.

More than 1,400 readers took part, collecting 12 tokens to enter. Our winners are EADT reader Christine Childs, of Otley, and Ipswich Star reader Jackie Durham, of Felixstowe.

Mrs Childs said: "I thought they were having me on when I heard I'd won - it's brilliant."

Christine Childs is the winner of the EADT £1000 competition. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Christine Childs is the winner of the EADT £1000 competition - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

She said she was giving some of the money to her grown-up children, since they hadn't been able to get together over Christmas.

Mrs Childs added: "I'm hoping to spend the rest of the money on a get-together for us all in the garden when things are more normal."

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Durham said: "I was shocked to hear I'd won. It was a lovely surprise.

"I'm not sure what to spend the money on at the moment, but there are a couple of things we need for the home. I'm just thinking about it."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Gentle giant' Lavenham farmer dies aged 59 from brain tumour
  2. 2 'Incredibly rare' plants burst into life on busy industrial estate
  3. 3 Vacant car dealership sold to Co-op - but search for tenant continues
  1. 4 Prepare for disruption as four days of snow possible next week
  2. 5 Feature film and high end TV drama planning filming in Suffolk this year
  3. 6 Anger as drugs dumped near A12
  4. 7 Dog owner given £2.5k bill for allowing pet to foul on neighbour's property
  5. 8 Analysis: When will all over 50s be offered the Covid vaccine?
  6. 9 Pub to open built-in shop and become village's 'focal hub'
  7. 10 Why Sutton Hoo's iconic helmet was not in Netflix's The Dig film
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Where have there been most new cases of Covid in Suffolk?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Warning as suspected dog thieves pose as RSPCA workers

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

2021 opening dates confirmed for three new Suffolk Aldi stores

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Police searching for wanted Suffolk man Charlie Duff

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus