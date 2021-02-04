Published: 7:00 PM February 4, 2021

Jackie Durham is one of the winners of the £1000 competition - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two lucky winners have each scooped £1,000 in the EADT and Ipswich Star's Win Cash competition.

More than 1,400 readers took part, collecting 12 tokens to enter. Our winners are EADT reader Christine Childs, of Otley, and Ipswich Star reader Jackie Durham, of Felixstowe.

Mrs Childs said: "I thought they were having me on when I heard I'd won - it's brilliant."

Christine Childs is the winner of the EADT £1000 competition - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

She said she was giving some of the money to her grown-up children, since they hadn't been able to get together over Christmas.

Mrs Childs added: "I'm hoping to spend the rest of the money on a get-together for us all in the garden when things are more normal."

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Durham said: "I was shocked to hear I'd won. It was a lovely surprise.

"I'm not sure what to spend the money on at the moment, but there are a couple of things we need for the home. I'm just thinking about it."