'Sherry every lunchtime': two 100-year-olds reveal the secret to longevity

Two residents at a care home in Newmarket have celebrated their 100th birthdays with surprise parties with family and friends.

Edna Simpkins and Hilda Tonkins have both passed important milestones at Kentford Manor, on Jeddah Way, over the past few weeks.

The care home staff decorated the lounge with balloons and banners to celebrate and the home's head chef baked each of them a special birthday cake to mark the occasion.

Both Edna and Hilda agreed that the secret to reaching 100 years old lies in their mutual love for sherry: "Have a sherry every lunchtime - it's worked for us!"

Born in south east London on July 16, 1922, Hilda has always been passionate about dressmaking and spent her career making dresses in London.

Despite training as a stockbroker and seeing her sisters progressing in office jobs, Hilda never stopped making things and even went on to stitch an outfit for a young Prince Charles.

Fellow centurion Edna Simpkins was born on July 7, 1922 in Luton, living in her parents' pub as a child.

Edna attended needlework classes in order to fulfil a lifelong dream of making her daughter's wedding dress, only for her husband Robert to end up sewing the dress.

She has two children, Valerie and Brian, and 10 grandchildren, including extended family in Australia and New Zealand.

Edna and Hilda were joined by their friends and family for surprise tea parties to commemorate their joint momentous occasions.

Both women were delighted with the arrangements made to celebrate with their families and the cherry on top of the cake was receiving their 100th birthday cards from the Queen.

General manager of Kentford Manor Lijo Varghese said: "Here at Kentford Manor, we always like to throw a party for special milestones - especially when two come along at once!

"It was fantastic to help Edna and Hilda celebrate their incredible milestones with their family and friends and to raise a glass to them on a fabulous 100 years - cheers to them both."