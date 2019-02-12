Two adorable best friends need your help so they can stay together
PUBLISHED: 15:59 19 February 2019
Milly and Harley have been inseparable for the last nine years but have found themselves in the care of the RSPCA.
The sweet pooches were brought into the RSPCA by their owners as they became unable to look after them.
The dynamic duo adore going on walks and spending time together.
An RSPCA spokesman said: “They are a sweet little pair and we wouldn’t dream of separating them.
“They love being around people and receiving lots of fuss and attention.
“They like to please their owners and will do anything for a yummy treat.
“If you are looking for two fabulous four-legged friends, these two would be perfect.”
Milly, who is a cross between a Lhasa Apso and Yorkshire Terrier, and Harley, a Yorkshire Terrier, will need to be the only animals in their forever home.
All children in the property would need to be over the age of eight too. However, they are suited to a first time owner.
If you would like to meet the cute besties or find out more about them you can call 0300 999 7321.
