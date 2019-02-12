Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Two adorable best friends need your help so they can stay together

PUBLISHED: 15:59 19 February 2019

Milly and Harley are looking for a new forever home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Milly and Harley are looking for a new forever home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Milly and Harley have been inseparable for the last nine years but have found themselves in the care of the RSPCA.

The sweet pooches were brought into the RSPCA by their owners as they became unable to look after them.

The dynamic duo adore going on walks and spending time together.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “They are a sweet little pair and we wouldn’t dream of separating them.

Milly playing in the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMilly playing in the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“They love being around people and receiving lots of fuss and attention.

“They like to please their owners and will do anything for a yummy treat.

“If you are looking for two fabulous four-legged friends, these two would be perfect.”

Harley is looking for a new forever home with his companion Milly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHarley is looking for a new forever home with his companion Milly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Milly, who is a cross between a Lhasa Apso and Yorkshire Terrier, and Harley, a Yorkshire Terrier, will need to be the only animals in their forever home.

All children in the property would need to be over the age of eight too. However, they are suited to a first time owner.

If you would like to meet the cute besties or find out more about them you can call 0300 999 7321.

Milly and Harley are looking for a new forever home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMilly and Harley are looking for a new forever home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Don’t miss: Everything you need to know about fostering a dog

Milly and Harley are looking for a new forever home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMilly and Harley are looking for a new forever home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Fuller Flavour: We must keep Judge, and critics of Lambert are wrong

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during the draw with Stoke - Karl Fuller says critics of the Town manager are wrong. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

More than 3,000 people in Suffolk sign petition to ban ISIS members returning to UK

Photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Shamima Begum, who fears her unborn baby will be taken away from her. Picture: METROPOLITAN POLICE/PA WIRE

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

Creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, taking High Court action against organisers of shambolic Norwich event

The Cave Experience at the Fortnite Live event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture Justine Petersen.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Snape Maltings is the venue for Suffolk Coastal's farewell party. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Lorry driver locked up over ‘largest fly-tipping incident in Suffolk’

The cost of clearing the waste in Acton came to £2,650 Picture: MID SUFFOLK AND BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Calls made to sell out-of-county retail and commercial buildings and pump cash into building homes

Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils' investment arm owns the Wagamama and Caffe Nero premises in Peterborough. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Christmas in July funeral in Colchester named as one of 5 quirkiest send-offs

The Co-op Funeralcare team at the funeral of Walter Hatton Picture: CO-OP FUNERALCARE

Military medics bolster skills through partnership with hospital

Tech Sgt Amy Templeton (left), NCO in charge of the operating room for the 48th Surgical Operations Squadron, examines medical data with fellow surgical team members of the West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St. Edmunds Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists