Two adorable best friends need your help so they can stay together

Milly and Harley are looking for a new forever home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Milly and Harley have been inseparable for the last nine years but have found themselves in the care of the RSPCA.

The sweet pooches were brought into the RSPCA by their owners as they became unable to look after them.

The dynamic duo adore going on walks and spending time together.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “They are a sweet little pair and we wouldn’t dream of separating them.

Milly playing in the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Milly playing in the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“They love being around people and receiving lots of fuss and attention.

“They like to please their owners and will do anything for a yummy treat.

“If you are looking for two fabulous four-legged friends, these two would be perfect.”

Harley is looking for a new forever home with his companion Milly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Harley is looking for a new forever home with his companion Milly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Milly, who is a cross between a Lhasa Apso and Yorkshire Terrier, and Harley, a Yorkshire Terrier, will need to be the only animals in their forever home.

All children in the property would need to be over the age of eight too. However, they are suited to a first time owner.

If you would like to meet the cute besties or find out more about them you can call 0300 999 7321.

Milly and Harley are looking for a new forever home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Milly and Harley are looking for a new forever home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

