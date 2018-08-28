Partly Cloudy

Missing teenager found safe and well in London

PUBLISHED: 13:09 31 January 2019

A missing teenager was found in Croydon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A missing teenager was found in Croydon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A teenager that went missing on Sunday has been found in Croydon, London.

Tye McNally, a 15-year-old from Hitcham, was last seen about noon on Sunday, January 27 in the Barrack Street area of Ipswich.

Her disappearance was reported to police a short while later.

She was located during the evening of January 30 and was found safe and well.

Police would like to thank the public and media for their help with this matter.

