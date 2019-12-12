New apartments complex opened to provide much-needed housing for over-60s

Tyefield Place has been opened as a new retirement home in Hadleigh.

A brand new complex of retirement apartments has opened in Hadleigh, providing much-needed housing for the town's elderly population.

Tyefield Place, in Pound Lane - built by McCarthy and Stone - comprises of 16 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a homeowners' lounge and a landscaped garden.

A house manager oversees the day-to-day running of the development, while there is also a secure entry system and 24-hour emergency call system.

The complex welcomed its first homeowners in August but was officially opened recently by Hadleigh councillor Sian Dawson, who praised the "many benefits it will bring to local retirees".

Samantha Watkins, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone East Midlands, said: "We are very proud of Tyefield Place and it was our pleasure to showcase this superb new development with such an enjoyable event.

"Everyone had a great time raising a glass to commemorate this important milestone."