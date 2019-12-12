E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New apartments complex opened to provide much-needed housing for over-60s

PUBLISHED: 15:07 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 12 December 2019

Tyefield Place has been opened as a new retirement home in Hadleigh. Pictured, left to right, are: Alan Ferguson, councillor Sian Dawson, sales consultants Lori Helpin, Olivia Lince and Nancy Stride, and Richard Fletcher. Picture: MCCARTHY AND STONE

Tyefield Place has been opened as a new retirement home in Hadleigh. Pictured, left to right, are: Alan Ferguson, councillor Sian Dawson, sales consultants Lori Helpin, Olivia Lince and Nancy Stride, and Richard Fletcher. Picture: MCCARTHY AND STONE

Archant

A brand new complex of retirement apartments has opened in Hadleigh, providing much-needed housing for the town's elderly population.

Tyefield Place, in Pound Lane - built by McCarthy and Stone - comprises of 16 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a homeowners' lounge and a landscaped garden.

You may also want to watch:

A house manager oversees the day-to-day running of the development, while there is also a secure entry system and 24-hour emergency call system.

The complex welcomed its first homeowners in August but was officially opened recently by Hadleigh councillor Sian Dawson, who praised the "many benefits it will bring to local retirees".

Samantha Watkins, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone East Midlands, said: "We are very proud of Tyefield Place and it was our pleasure to showcase this superb new development with such an enjoyable event.

"Everyone had a great time raising a glass to commemorate this important milestone."

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Anger over ‘disastrous’ changes that paved way for huge substation

The substation at Bramford was initially expected to take power from the latest proposed wind farms, EA2 and EA1North Picture: SPR

Boost for business but communities ‘stressed and depressed’ - what could Hinkley mean for Sizewell C?

Work is underway at Hinkley Point C in Somerset Picture: EDF ENERGY

Time to cast your vote: How election day – and night – could unfold

Will there be drama at the General Election count at Ipswich Corn Exchange? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Change of polling station causes issues for ‘stranded’ residents

Suffolk residents have been struggling to get to their designated polling station Picture: GREGG BROWN

Restriction zone still in effect after bird flu discovered on farm

The restriction zone around a Suffolk farm after an outbreak of bird flu was detected with 27,000 poultry set to be culled. Picture: OS DATA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists