WATCH: Only Fools and Horses actor opens beach hut for disabled Tyler

Andy Hodgson (right) has donated a beach hut to disabled boy Tyler Gueizelar (front) after a rogue trader destroyed his old one. Here he is pictured with actor Paul Barber (left) and his mother Tahn Gueizelar (middle). Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A dream green beach hut has been kindly created and donated to the family of a disabled man after a dispute with builders ruined their seaside experience.

Tyler Bird, who has Williams Syndrome - a genetic condition which means he cannot walk or talk - lives in Harwich with his mother and two siblings.

The family had a beach hut in Dovercourt until the building was taken down in a dispute with a trader and was never replaced.

Andy Hodgson, managing director of Tendring Garden Products, has built a replacement beach hut and donated it to the family of Tyler after seeing their story on Facebook.

"To me it's a pile of wood, that I work with everyday, but for Tyler it's everything," said Andy, who built the green beach hut entirely by himself in the space of two weeks.

The beach hut, fittingly named 'Tyler's Manor', features an accessible ramp and other facilities for convenience.

Today Andy hosted an official opening party for the beach hut and invited his friend Paul Barber, who played Denzil Tulser in the popular BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses to cut the ribbon.

Paul, who lives in Holland-on-Sea, said cutting the ribbon to Tyler's Manor was "a real buzz".

The Liverpudlian actor, who calls himself an 'honorary scousex' and has lived in the county of Essex more than 17 years, said: "Andy Hodgson rang my brother up in Liverpool and told him this story about a lovely little lad called Tyler and his mum who were ripped off by a dodgy cowboy builder.

"When he told me Tyler goes to Shorefields School in Clacton, which I do a lot of work with and go to their events, I knew I had to come and do the honours of opening Tyler's Manor.

"I felt really horrible about this guy who did this to Tyler and his parents. But it was great to see Tyler and his mum and to cut the ribbon was really special."

On the day there was a mini celebration with a bouncy castle and food - again all organised free-of-charge to the family by Andy.

Speaking of what the beach means to her family, the 23-year-old's mother, Tahn Gueizelar, said: "When we go down to the beach it's a different space to relax in, it means we can take him for a walk and sit out in the sunshine.

"We like to spread a blanket out with all of his toys and music instruments and there's facilities if I need to change him.

"Going out anywhere else is like a military operation."

"Andy has been just absolutely amazing," she added. "The builder before hand completely ripped us off, taking £2,200 and destroying our beach hut. But Andy really has saved the day."