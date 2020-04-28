Tyres slashed on three cars in Suffolk town in just two nights

Cavendish Road in Sudbury where one of the incidents took place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Appeals are being made for information after three vehicles had their tyres slashed in Sudbury.

One car parked in East Street had a front nearside tyre slashed sometime between 3pm on Sunday, April 26 and 3pm on Monday April 27.

A vehicle parked in Cavendish Way had all four tyres slashed between 8pm on Monday, April 27 and around 9.30am on Tuesday, April 28.

A third vehicle was also hit sometime between 8pm on Monday evening and 9am on Tuesday morning. It had been parked in a residential car park on East Street and had, had the off-side front tyre slashed.

Police are now appealing for information on the three incidents. Anyone with any knowledge of the crimes should contact police on 101 quoting crime references 37/23436/20, 37/23538/20 and 37/23543/20 respectively.

Alternatively you can email Pc Sally King at Sally.King@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.