E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tyres slashed on three cars in Suffolk town in just two nights

PUBLISHED: 15:19 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 28 April 2020

Cavendish Road in Sudbury where one of the incidents took place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cavendish Road in Sudbury where one of the incidents took place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Appeals are being made for information after three vehicles had their tyres slashed in Sudbury.

One car parked in East Street had a front nearside tyre slashed sometime between 3pm on Sunday, April 26 and 3pm on Monday April 27.

A vehicle parked in Cavendish Way had all four tyres slashed between 8pm on Monday, April 27 and around 9.30am on Tuesday, April 28.

A third vehicle was also hit sometime between 8pm on Monday evening and 9am on Tuesday morning. It had been parked in a residential car park on East Street and had, had the off-side front tyre slashed.

Police are now appealing for information on the three incidents. Anyone with any knowledge of the crimes should contact police on 101 quoting crime references 37/23436/20, 37/23538/20 and 37/23543/20 respectively.

Alternatively you can email Pc Sally King at Sally.King@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nine more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Suffolk and north Essex

Nine more people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drone dispatched to search for driver who made off from police

A drone is sent up to look for a driver who fled from police Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

Tyres slashed on three cars in Suffolk town in just two nights

Cavendish Road in Sudbury where one of the incidents took place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich music venue issues plea for support as coronavirus threatens future

The Smokehouse has championed up-and-coming performers playing original music, such as Verb T here. Picture: STUART GILSON

Much-criticised North Stand roof at Portman Road to get long-overdue clean

Ipswich Town will clean the North Stand roof this week and have already renovated turnstiles in the Cobbold Stand (inset). Picture: ANDY WARREN
Drive 24