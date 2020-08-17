Headteachers ‘delighted’ at U-turn on A-level and GCSE controversy

Suffolk education leaders say they are “delighted common sense has prevailed” after the government scrapped its controversial system for downgrading hard-earned A-level and GCSE results.

The changes come after the government came under heavy fire from teachers and students over its “robust” system, which saw almost 40% of A-level grades reduced from teachers’ predictions last week.

Conservative MPs also spoke out against the controversial algorithm, which was devised by education regulator Ofqual.

The Suffolk Association of Secondary Heads had also written a letter to education secretary Gavin Williamson imploring him to change course.

Tens of thousands of A-level students in England are now likely to see their grades increased as a result of the changes.

The change will also apply for GCSE results, which will be released on Thursday.

Dave Lee-Allan, headteacher of Stowmarket High School and chairman of Suffolk Association of Secondary Heads, said he is pleased a system “no-one wanted” has gone.

Mr Lee-Allan said: “I’m delighted that common sense has prevailed, and all this pressure applied nationwide has been listened to.

“Now we need to know straight away about what happens next, as there are students out there who didn’t get a university place. We need absolute clarity on what is next for them.

“I am very much proud of my students – the stories seen nationally and the shocking examples have been horrible to see and now we have to hope that wrongs will be made right.

“Some students may still be disappointed, but nevertheless the professionalism of teachers and the schools will prove stronger than an algorithm.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) and former headteacher of Bury St Edmunds’ King Edward VI School, welcomed the decision “to put an end to the grading fiasco”. He said: “Students, parents, and teachers will breathe a sigh of relief after days of confusion and dithering by ministers. “This decision will, of course, mean that there is grade inflation this year, but that is a small price to pay for remedying the manifest injustices produced by the statistical model used to moderate grades. “It will provide A-level students with the relief of an immediate solution, and give GCSE students the comfort of knowing that they will not suffer the same injustices in the results due to be published this week.”

Jack Abbott, Labour spokesman for education at Suffolk County Council, described the news as a “victory for the inspiring young people who spoke out”.

Mr Abbott added: “It shouldn’t have taken five days of confusion & anxiety for this decision to be taken.

“It is important to note that this is far from over - the chaos around university admissions has been heightened, for example. The Government cannot leave fundamental questions left unanswered otherwise this nightmare will continue for many.”

Roger Taylor, Ofqual chairman, said he is sorry for the “uncertainty and anxiety” students faced.

Mr Taylor said: “Our goal has always been to protect the trust that the public rightly has in educational qualifications.

“But we recognise that while the approach we adopted attempted to achieve these goals, we also appreciate that it has also caused real anguish and damaged public confidence.

“Expecting schools to submit appeals where grades were incorrect placed a burden on teachers when they need to be preparing for the new term and has created uncertainty and anxiety for students. For all of that, we are extremely sorry.”