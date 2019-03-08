Woman has locks cut by UB40 star - the day after she walked up the aisle

Michaela Walsh and Bev Major braved the shave today with the special help of Brian Travers from UB40. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

A Suffolk woman has braved the shave for charity just a day after she walked down the aisle - and had a reggae pop star make the first cut of her locks.

Bev Major, who is finance director of Drivers Direct in Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds, had been personally invited to help raise funds by Brian Travers, saxophonist for famous reggae outfit UB40.

Mr Travers was treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham after being diagnosed with two brain tumours in March this year.

He was forced to pull out of UB40's 40th anniversary tour after receiving the news and has been raising money for The Giles Trust, a fund for the hospital, ever since.

Bev, a avid fan of the band, has become firm friends with Mr Travers since she began her fundraising campaign.

On Saturday, June 1, she set herself the challenge of raising £3,000 in 30 days for the charity.

If she achieved her goal, Brian said, despite ongoing daily chemotherapy treatment, he would make the trip from Birmingham to Bury St Edmunds to make the first cut of Bev's hair.

But Bev didn't need the full 30 days - breaking her fundraising target in just 12.

The headshave came alongside various other events Bev set up across the country, including a charity golf day in Northampton and two music events at the Hare and Hounds in Birmingham, the world renowned venue UB40 first began their career.

Bev had her blonde curls cut at Mr Barbers in Bury on Saturday, alongside her friend Michala, with the pop star fulfilling his promise and picking up the scissors.

Mrs Major married her husband John, who is director of the Bury Drivers Direct Branch, the day before she completed her charity challenge.

The newlywed said: "As an avid fan of UB40 and now a friend of Brian Travers, I am delighted to be helping to support The Giles trust and I really appreciate all the support I've had so far."

Mrs Major's fundraising fund has kept growing - with the total now standing at almost £3,500.

The Giles Trust is trying to raise £360,000 to buy a laser vase which would reduce tissue damage to patients, particularly children, undergoing brain surgery.

To help support the cause, donations are still being accepted here.