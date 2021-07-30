News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Air ambulance called as tree falls on partygoers

Angus Williams

Published: 8:05 PM July 30, 2021    Updated: 9:12 PM July 30, 2021
The incident occurred in woods near Ubbeston Hall

The incident occurred in woods near Ubbeston Hall, - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Two women in their 20s have been seriously injured after a tree fell on them while they attended a party in north Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to woods near Ubbeston Hall in Heveningham Road, Cratfield, just after 6.30pm to reports a dead oak tree had fallen on two people.

They arrived to find two women had been seriously injured. One woman sustained head and spinal injuries, while the second sustained injuries to the arm and pelvis.

Both have now been taken to hospital for treatment.

The women are understood to have been attending a private outdoor party.

A spokesman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said one fire crew attended to clear the tree.

Road and air ambulances also attended the incident.


