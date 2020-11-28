Uber Eats launches its app-based delivery service in Suffolk town

Uber Eats has launched its app-based delivery service in Sudbury. Picture: GETTY IMAGES Getty Images

People in Sudbury can now get the likes of McDonald’s and KFC delivered straight to their door with the help of Uber Eats.

The popular app enables customers to receive their next meal at the touch of a button, with the choice of a range of local favourites and fast-food chains.

McDonald’s and KFC are the first restaurants to launch in Sudbury via the Uber Eats app, with local favourites such as Café Italia also joining the platform soon.

This means residents will be able to enjoy their favourite meals from the comfort and safety of their home.

You can download the Uber Eats app on your smartphone (available for iOS and Android), or by visiting ubereats.com.

For local restaurants, the Uber Eats app will mean more business with more options for delivery and thousands of potential new customers.

Uber Eats is already available for residents in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Colchester and Norwich.

Toussaint Wattinne, general manager of Uber Eats in the UK, said: “We are really excited to be launching in Sudbury, firstly with McDonald’s and KFC, and a host of local restaurants joining in the coming weeks. We hope to make it even easier for local residents to enjoy a variety of delicious food both comfortably and safely.”

All deliveries made via the app are contactless, and Uber Eats has also introduced measures to help ensure that every courier can access PPE for free.

The app is available every day of the week from 8am to midnight.