E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans for all-year housing at caravan site blocked by council

PUBLISHED: 07:30 11 February 2020

East Suffolk Council argued that little work had been carried out at the site Picture: JUDI HALLETT

East Suffolk Council argued that little work had been carried out at the site Picture: JUDI HALLETT

Archant

Villagers are celebrating after plans to have people living on a caravan site all year round were rejected.

The location in Ufford where the caravans were due to go Picture: JUDI HALLETTThe location in Ufford where the caravans were due to go Picture: JUDI HALLETT

Permission for the caravan site at Old Stables in Ufford had initially been granted in March 2016 by the-then Suffolk Coastal District Council.

However, developers put in a further planning application in December, asking for confirmation as to whether people would be permitted to live on the site all year round.

No restriction on the time residents could live on the site was given in the original planning permission.

Residents living in the village were concerned by the new application saying that this would be "housing via the back door".

Residents were concerned about the future of the caravan site Picture: JUDI HALLETTResidents were concerned about the future of the caravan site Picture: JUDI HALLETT

The application received 66 comments of objection on the planning authority's website, including from Suffolk Coastal MP, Therese Coffey, who urged the council to refuse the application, describing the site as "sensitive".

East Suffolk Council reviewed the plans and raised concerns that little work had been carried out on the site since planning permission was granted three years ago.

You may also want to watch:

Under planning regulations, work on such developments must begin within three years of permission being given.

However, the council decided that the "minimal works" that had been carried out at the site, which included the removal of vegetation, could have been carried out without planning permission.

It added that the site remained "undeveloped" with no building works having been completed, meaning the planning permission had now lapsed.

"The Council does not consider that the development had commenced prior to the expiry of the permission on October 12 2019," read the report.

"The application is therefore refused."

A spokesman for Ufford Parish Council said: "Ufford Parish Council fully support the decision made by East Suffolk Council (ESC), in that the small amount of work carried out to the entrance of the Caravan Site off Old Bredfield Road was not sufficient to constitute a start to the project, within the three year timescale as set by the applications conditions. As a consequence we are glad that the planning authority has deemed the original application to have lapsed, and therefore the application for a Certificate of Lawful Development is void, and refused.

"We would like to thank the many Ufford residents who took the time to write in to ESC with reference to the original and subsequent applications connected to this site and we look forward to keeping them informed of any future developments."

The developers were contacted for comment.

Most Read

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Flood warnings in Suffolk: some homes, businesses and roads still at risk

Sea surges covered the Felixstowe Ferry jetty yesterday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Orwell Bridge stays OPEN as Suffolk set for another day of strong winds

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Relief as power restored to more than 4,000 Suffolk homes

Thousands were left without power in the aftermath of Storm Ciara. Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE

Decision made on 50 year lease for Stowmarket Town Football Club ground

Stowmarket Town FC has been given a new 50 year lease at Greens Meadow. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Plans for all-year housing at caravan site blocked by council

East Suffolk Council argued that little work had been carried out at the site Picture: JUDI HALLETT
Drive 24