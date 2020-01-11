E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Villagers concerned over prospect of 'back door housing' at caravan site

PUBLISHED: 07:05 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:20 11 January 2020

Residents are concerned about what the site might be like if people were there all year round Picture: JUDI HALLETT

Residents are concerned about what the site might be like if people were there all year round Picture: JUDI HALLETT

Archant

People living in a Suffolk village have raised grave concerns about the prospect of all year round tenants on a local caravan site, following an application to East Suffolk Council.

The location in Ufford where the caravans are due to go Picture: JUDI HALLETTThe location in Ufford where the caravans are due to go Picture: JUDI HALLETT

Villagers in Ufford have been left angry by the proposals which would see people live all year round on a site at the Old Stables in Old Bredfield Road.

Permission for the caravan park was granted by the-then Suffolk Coastal District Council in March 2016.

However, since then little work appears to have been carried out on the site, apart from a small amount of gravel and some fencing.

Now, a new application has been made to East Suffolk Council to see whether the scope of planning permission granted covers people living all year round without restriction.

Residents are concerned about the future of the caravan site Picture: JUDI HALLETTResidents are concerned about the future of the caravan site Picture: JUDI HALLETT

The case officer's report for the original application mentions that "If any holiday accommodation was allowed on the site, it is likely to have a condition imposed restricting its use to no more than 56 days."

No such restriction was made in the final decision notice.

You may also want to watch:

Evidence submitted by the site owners highlights that the original planning permission did not cover the nature of occupation of the caravans and placed no limitation on it.

As such they believe that the council should permit all year round residential occupation at the site.

"The original application for the Caravan Site spoke endlessly of the park being 'for the purpose of tourism'," said Judi Hallett, clerk to Ufford Parish Council.

"If granted, this will be nothing short of housing via the back door."

Dr Kathryn Jones, chair of Ufford PC, said:"The concerns of the Parish Council and many residents to the original application were all but ignored by the Planning Authority when the application was considered back in 2016.

"We had grave concerns over access to and from the site, on to a notorious junction where there have been a number of recorded accidents."

Within 24 hours of being alerted to the new application over 90 residents had contacted the Parish Council.

"Some are very worried what a permanent site will mean for Ufford," said Dr Jones.

The caravan site owners were approached for comment.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Villagers concerned over prospect of ‘back door housing’ at caravan site

Residents are concerned about what the site might be like if people were there all year round Picture: JUDI HALLETT

Two pistols found in police raid on man’s home, court hears

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Town hopes to bring back bus routes for community and tourism

Pictured far right is Graham Watson, Director of the Seckford Foundation, who is hoping to offer bus services to the residents of Woodbridge. Picture: SECKFORD FOUNDATION

Handling expectation, picking a goalkeeper and Keane’s time to shine - talking points as Town host Accrington

Will Norris has started Ipswich Town's last four league games. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge – trains suspended

A lorry is lodged under Saxham railway bridge and trains between Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds are suspended. Picture: RICKY TARPLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists