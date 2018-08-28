UFO group in Newmarket to host writer and researcher Alan Foster

The talk will be held at St Agnes Church Hall in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Writer and researcher Alan Foster will speak at the next meeting of the East Anglia UFO group on Monday, November 19.

Mr Foster will deliver his ‘Communication with Extraterrestrial Intelligence’ talk at St Agnes Church Hall in Newmarket at 7.30pm.

Mr Foster, who has given talks around the world on UFOs and related interests, will speak at the prestigious UFO Truth Conference, which is being held in Holmfirth in Yorkshire next year.

Tony Buckingham, founder of the East Anglia UFO Group, said: “We will be pleased to see both old friends and new at this talk, all will be welcome. “This will be the first time we have managed to secure Alan in our five years of existence of the group, therefore we are keen that nobody should miss out on this rare opportunity.”

A £4 entry fee is being charge to cover costs, and more information can be found at www.eaufogroup.co.uk