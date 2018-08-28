Two planes came within six metres of crashing into each other, report reveals

Plane stock picture. Picture: PAUL BURNS/CITIZENSIDE (c) copyright citizenside.com

A report has revealed that two planes came close to colliding with each other over Rayne Hall Farm in Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An investigation was carried out by the UK Airprox Board after two aircrafts narrowly avoided crashing over Rayne Hall Farm in Essex, despite only being six metres apart.

The Essex PA28 plane and the X-Air Falcon were flying on July 18 2018, when the incident occurred.

The pilot in the X-Air Falcon assessed the risk of collision as high and reported he was flying towards Earls Colne when a blue, single-engine, low-wing aircraft passed from behind and in close proximity on the right side.

There were two pilots in the PA28 aircraft at the time but neither saw the other plane flying at about 2,000ft.

The Airprox investigation said a collision had only been avoided “by providence”.

During the flight the PA28 was conducting a simulated IMC flight, which means pilots fly by referring to instruments instead of outside references.

The report concluded that the PA28 pilot would have been better served by requesting a surveillance-based flight information service, as the left-seat pilot was “under the hood” and “did not have the ability to look out effectively”.

Airprox also said and that the other pilot would also have been monitoring the instruments.

The report concluded: “The Falcon and PA28 pilots shared an equal responsibility for collision avoidance and not to operate in such proximity to other aircraft as to create a collision hazard.

“If the incident geometry is considered as overtaking, then the Falcon pilot had right of way and the PA28 pilot was required to keep out of the way of the other aircraft by altering course to the right.”