National coronavirus death toll surpasses 15,000

Signs have been put up in Christchurch Park, explaining the new rules people have to adhere to during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

More than 15,000 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In the latest figures released on Saturday afternoon, April 18, 888 more deaths have been recorded since the same time Friday – bringing the total number of people who have died in hospitals to 15,464. A further 5,525 new cases have been confirmed and the national figure stands at 114,217.

The total number of people who have contracted the virus is widely accepted to be much higher however due to many people going untested.

County specific figures are yet to be released by the government, but are expected to be made available later Saturday afternoon.