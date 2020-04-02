E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Almost 3,000 have died from coronavirus in the UK

PUBLISHED: 14:18 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 02 April 2020

The Government's latest coronavirus figures have been announced Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Government's latest coronavirus figures have been announced Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

New Government figures have shown another record increase in the number of people dying from coronavirus, bringing the total to almost 3000.

Figures released this afternoon show that as of 9am on April 2, a total of 163,194 people have been tested for the virus with 33,718 having tested positive.

As of 5pm on April 1, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,921 have died, an increase of 569.

Regional figures have yet to be released for today; yesterday 125 people were confirmed to have coronavirus in Suffolk and 420 over the border in Essex.

Earlier today it was announced that two people had died at West Suffolk Hospital after testing positive for the virus.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

