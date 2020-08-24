E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

24 August, 2020 - 05:30
Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A second wave of coronavirus is “likely” to hit parts of Suffolk this winter and could even lead to local lockdowns if serious, it has been warned.

Currently, infection rates across the county remain among the lowest in the country - in the seven days to Sunday, August 16, 23 people tested positive for the virus, down from 31 the previous week.

But experts fear Covid-19 could spread rapidly when the weather gets colder and people spend more time indoors. Public health chiefs at Suffolk County Council say they are busy preparing for an anticipated spike during the winter months.

Central Suffolk and north Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter, who sits on the cross-party parliamentary group on coronavirus, believes the anticipated second wave could hit as early as October - but thinks it is unlikely we will go back into national lockdown.

“It’s not a question of when there’s going to be a second wave but how severe it is going to be, and flattening it as much as we can so it doesn’t take off as much as the first one did,” he said.

Central Suffolk and north Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter is a former health minister and current NHS doctor Picture: DR DAN POULTERCentral Suffolk and north Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter is a former health minister and current NHS doctor Picture: DR DAN POULTER

“In my view, it could arrive as soon as October.

“We’ve got to be realistic that there’s likely to be at some point during this winter, parts of Suffolk, the east of England, where there may be strict local lockdowns for a period of three or four weeks, if there is a spike in cases.”

Dr Poulter, who is also an NHS doctor, said he feels urban centres like Ipswich, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft would be more likely to face local lockdown restrictions than rural areas, where people live much further apart.

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk’s public health director, feels “it’s very likely” we will see a rise in cases during winter, adding that it remains to be seen how Covid-19 may interact with other seasonal illnesses like flu.

With the NHS already under pressure with routine operations facing a huge backlog and cancer treatment facing delays, Dr Poulter also warned a second wave could bring about a higher toll of winter deaths.

“We know Covid kills one in 100 people, it’s about 10 times more deadly than flu,” he said.

“Covid itself is going to potentially be a killer this winter, but on top of that, we’ve also got the additional challenge that a lot of the activity in the NHS has been diverted.

“People who have long-standing heart problems, and people who may need urgent investigation for cancer, are not necessarily being treated or investigated in the same timely manner.”

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILStuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Such delays in treatment could lead to long-term survival rates for some cancers falling, Dr Poulter added.

Suffolk patients are currently enduring some of the longest waiting times for GPs in the country with more than half waiting over 18 weeks to be seen. And hundreds of patients are having to wait more than a year for routine surgery as hospitals tackle a backlog.

While planning continues for a second wave, currently, numbers of coronavirus infections in Suffolk remain low. Public Health England figures out on Friday reveal there were 23 positive tests in the county in the seven days to August 16.

This has fallen from 31 the previous week and gives an approximate rate of 2.8 Covid-19 infections per 100,000 people (down from 3.6).

Dr Dan Poulter MP is on the cross-party parliamentary group for coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDr Dan Poulter MP is on the cross-party parliamentary group for coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

To put these figures into context, Oldham had 197 cases in that same time frame, and was the worst-affected area of England with 83.2 infections per 100,000 people.

Despite the lower numbers in Suffolk, Mr Keeble has warned people “cannot be complacent”.

His team is currently recruiting more contact tracers for the county’s own test-and-trace system, which is being rolled out in a bid to reach more contacts locally. It is working alongside the national NHS scheme. “The virus is still out there, we are seeing new cases and anyone can become infected,” Mr Keeble added.

“But we can continue to stop it spreading if we keep washing hands regularly, keep social distancing, wear a face covering when required and get tested if you feel unwell.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

‘James needs to show me what he can do’ - Lambert on Norwood’s Town future as Swindon show loan interest

Paul Lambert has spoken about the future of Ipswich Town striker James Norwood. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bid for 22 homes and new path connecting four villages

The new homes would be built in both Main Road and Harkstead Lane, Woolverstone Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

‘James needs to show me what he can do’ - Lambert on Norwood’s Town future as Swindon show loan interest

Paul Lambert has spoken about the future of Ipswich Town striker James Norwood. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bid for 22 homes and new path connecting four villages

The new homes would be built in both Main Road and Harkstead Lane, Woolverstone Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Popular Freemason who starred alongside Hollywood actress remembered

Lawrence Cannard with wife Jill and step-daughter Alison. PHOTO: Courtesy of Justine Frood

‘He’s certainly got a chance’ - Lambert on Drinan’s status as Town

Aaron Drinan started during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

Pilot’s name finally added to village war memorial, 81 years after death

Pilot Officer Harold Graham Tipple, who died in a crash at Hintlesham in 1939 Picture: BISHOP'S STORTFORD COLLEGE

‘Worth every step to help Ada’ – Why a stroke survivor followed Captain Tom’s lead

Richard Coleby completed 520 laps of the home's garden Picture: GREGG BROWN